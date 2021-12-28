PRIZM (PZM) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $996,299.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001578 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12,758.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,925,937,352 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

