PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up to $35.60

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.60, but opened at $36.62. PROS shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period.

PROS Company Profile (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

