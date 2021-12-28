ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

TQQQ opened at $173.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average of $142.26. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $183.36.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.