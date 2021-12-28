ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA DXD opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 113.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 42.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 181.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 60.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.