ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA DXD opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 113.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 42.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 181.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 60.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.