Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of PTGX opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.