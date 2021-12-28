Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of PTGX opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.