PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $348,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $360,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,756,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 760,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,486. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.