PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

