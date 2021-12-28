Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Raised by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,577 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

