Qcash Trading Down 1.5% This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $67.87 million and approximately $114.10 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.88 or 0.07922969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00076561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,058.70 or 1.00180999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053389 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

