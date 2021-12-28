QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,615. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $114.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.