QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Buys 5,197 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,162. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

