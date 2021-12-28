QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 231 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.