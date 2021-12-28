QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 540,035 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 540,035 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Manning & Napier worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:MN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 29,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,210. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

