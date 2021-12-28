QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

