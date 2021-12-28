QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 47 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $480.12. The stock had a trading volume of 190,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,822. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $479.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

