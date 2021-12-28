Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Quotient has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $242.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quotient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Quotient by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quotient by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

