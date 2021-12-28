R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 75,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587,961 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $774.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.51.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.