Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

RANJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. Randstad has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

