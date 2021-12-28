Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,256,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS opened at $314.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.