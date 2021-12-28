Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

