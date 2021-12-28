Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GII. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

