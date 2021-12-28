Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,093.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,052.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $829.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

