Rathbone Brothers plc Has $17.06 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

