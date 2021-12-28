Rathbone Brothers plc Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $91.28 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

