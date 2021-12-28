Rathbone Brothers plc Has $9.58 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after buying an additional 210,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,386,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 641,665 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.83. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.