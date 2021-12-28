Raymond James & Associates Has $34.63 Million Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $34,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

