Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,296,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $28,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

