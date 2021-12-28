Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,807 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $29,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

