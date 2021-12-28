Raymond James & Associates Sells 59,245 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 112,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

