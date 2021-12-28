Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,461 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Edison International were worth $28,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

