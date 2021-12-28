Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,367 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

