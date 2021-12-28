Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 281,877 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 281,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,477,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27.

