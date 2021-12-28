Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.