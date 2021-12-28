Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.17 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,218.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,264.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,241.82. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

