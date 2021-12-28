Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,283 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

