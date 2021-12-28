Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,044 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $16,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,577,000 after purchasing an additional 503,975 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 395,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

RJF traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. 14,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

