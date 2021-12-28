Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $178,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

