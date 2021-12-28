Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 34,801 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $34.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,846,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.