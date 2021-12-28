Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 295.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

INTC opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.