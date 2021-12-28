Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

