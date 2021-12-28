Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 2.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.59. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.