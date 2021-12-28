Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

