Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chemed were worth $18,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $536.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.63. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

