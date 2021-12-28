Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

