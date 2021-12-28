Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,413 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

