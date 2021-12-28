Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 449.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.