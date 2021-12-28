Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 131.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of REXR opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

