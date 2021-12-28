RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Shares Up 1%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.54. 3,988,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 861,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.49.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

