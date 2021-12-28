Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce $67.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $226.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. 1,038,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29. Riskified has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.