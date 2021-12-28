Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 969,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

